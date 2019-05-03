Marine Casualty Board urges Minister to issue notice after investigation into Galway Bay death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An investigation into a fatal marine accident in Galway Bay 18 months ago, has found that if the man who died had been wearing a flotation device or locator beacon he may have survived.

The fatal incident involving the FV Julie Eleanor boat happened on the 22nd of November 2017.

At about a quarter to 10 at night on November 22nd 2017, the coastguard received a call to say that the fishing vessel was overdue.

It was later located about a mile south of Barna in Galway Bay, where it was held fast to a line of pots.