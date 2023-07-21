Maria Walsh says “time to turn up the heat” and give firefighters what they deserve

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MEP for this region, Maria Walsh, says it’s “time to turn up the heat” and give firefighters what they deserve.

It’s as retained firefighters are set to resume industrial action next week in a row over pay and conditions.

They claim the service is on the brink of collapse – and Government have completely failed to offer realistic proposals.

Speaking to Galway Talks, MEP Walsh says the issue is not unique to Ireland and has been raised at EU Commission level.

She says people who put their lives at risk delivering a vital public service deserve fair compensation and working conditions.