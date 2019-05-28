Maria Walsh in strong position for fourth European seat in Midlands Northwest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh is in strong position to win the fourth European seat in the Midlands Northwest constituency.

The results of the seventh count were announced at the Castlebar count centre this evening.

Luke Ming Flanagan is edging ever closer to being elected as the second MEP from the Midlands-North West following the seventh count.

The Independent from Castlerea has over 9,000 votes of a lead over Matt Carthy of Sinn Fein.

Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh is next and is in a strong position to secure the fourth seat.

Party representatives for the Shrule native – who went to school in Headford – are confident of a strong showing from the former Rose of Tralee when transfers are completed.

The count is expected to go on for the next couple of days with no election expected until tomorrow.