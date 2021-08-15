Marginal increase in residential gas consumption across Galway last year

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was no real change in residential gas consumption across Galway last year.

Figures from the CSO show a total of 69 gigawatt hours were recorded – a very marginal increase of less than 1.5 percent on the figure reported in 2019.

It’s well below the national average increase of just over 6 percent – with the strongest increases in consumption noted in Dublin, Cork and Kildare.

Meanwhile, in the non-residential sector in Galway, there was a considerable drop of 16 percent in gas consumption last year, with 284 gigawatt hours reported.