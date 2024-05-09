Peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy to stand in city elections at the age of 89

Well known peace activist Margaretta D’Arcy has announced she will stand in the upcoming local elections in Galway City.

The 89 year old anti-war protestor has been jailed on occassion for her staunch opposition to war, including the use of Shannon by the US military.

Among her priorities are restoring greater power to Galway City Council, supporting pay for home parents, and making Galway a beacon of peace and support for human and animal rights.

At her launch on Shop Street, Independent candidate Margaretta spoke to Sarah Slevin.