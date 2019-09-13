March against Direct Provision to take place in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The campaign against a Centre that would house asylum seekers in Oughterard is being intensified.

A march in protest against all such centres is set to take place in Oughterard tomorrow morning.

The huge crowd at a public meeting in Oughterard on Wednesay night highlighted a strong mixture of concern and anger about the possible setting up of a Centre for asylum seekers at what used to be the “Connemara Gateway” Hotel.

Now there is another step in the campaign with what is being described as a peaceful march on this Saturday morning again’st all such Direct Provision Centre from the Catholic Church as far as the “Connemara Gateway” Hotel at 11.30 a.m.

Campaign sources also say that leaflets giving the reasons for the concern in Oughterard are being distributed widely as far west as Clifden and into South Connemara.

Refurbishment work is understood to be continuing in the building with reports of security personnel being in place.

While there is no official confirmation, there are suggestions locally that the Center, if it is eventually selected, may be for the intake of men only – especially in the earlier stages.