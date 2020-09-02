Many Connemara roads re-open following earlier severe flooding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water levels are beginning to recede in Clifden due to the tide lowering, according to Emergency services attending the scene.

Scoil Mhuire and Clifden Community School closed today on the advice of local Gardaí and a number of houses in the Clifden area were evacuated by fire service water rescue teams after the Owenglen river overtopped following heavy rain.

Residents on the Ballyconneelly Road, in the Clifden Glen estate, and at the Station House Hotel were evacuated.

The Galway Fire & Rescue Service evacuated approximately 17 properties in total

A number of properties in the centre of Clifden also flooded

The county council says the river surges are now receding with many locations being reopened to traffic

A number of diversions remain in place and motorists are urged to exercise caution and limit travel to essential journeys for the duration of the weather warning due hazardous driving conditions.

The R341 Clifden to Ballyconnely road has been closed and the following is an update in relation to the main routes:

N59 close to Kylemore Abbey is impassable

All now re-opened to traffic are the N59 on the approach to Clifden; N59 Recess; N59 Moyard and R336 Maam Village

However with expected further spells of heavy rainfall this afternoon of another 15mm up to 9pm tonight, Galway County Council staff remain on alert, and will continue to monitor conditions

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning remains in place for Galway for further falls of heavy rain today with localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.