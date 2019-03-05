Man’s body found at Connemara beach after extensive search

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body of a man, who had been reported missing from his home in Ballyconneely yesterday, was found at Mannin Beach last evening. (4/3)

The alarm was raised around lunchtime yesterday and a widespread search was launched by Gardaí, the Coastguard and locals.

Local people became concerned for the man when it was discovered that he was not in his home, or in the vicinity of his home, after lunchtime yesterday.

After carrying out a preliminary search in the house and the nearby area, local people alerted the emergency services.

A Coastguard unit and a Coastguard helicopter joined the search alongside members of the Clifden Fire Brigade and local people.

The man was in his sixties and lived alone.