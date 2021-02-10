Managing Director of Galway Arts Centre announces retirement

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Managing Director of Galway Arts Centre, Padraic Breathnach, has announced his retirement following 13 years service.

In a statement, he says in his 65th year, he wants to follow another direction.

Padraic Breathnach says during the ongoing lockdown he has been working on his autobiography, which became a demanding endeavor.

He adds there are a few stories and plays to be finished and he would like to return to working in acting and theatre design.

Galway Arts Centre has thanked Padraic for his service and wishes him success in his creative pursuits.