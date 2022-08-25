Management at Arrabawn urged to rethink sale of dairies in Kilconnell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at Arrabawn are being urged to rethink the proposed sale of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell near Ballinasloe.

It comes as another co-op has reportedly made a multi-million euro offer for the business – but the deal is said to exclude the plant and its workforce.

A meeting is set to take place tonight where board members are expected to vote on the proposal.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local Councillors Tim Broderick and Dermot Connolly says if passed, it would be a hammer blow to the area.