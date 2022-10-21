Man with Ballinasloe address, who raped daughter at Clare family home, has sentence doubled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who raped his daughter after plying her with alcohol and drugs has had his sentence almost doubled following a successful appeal by the DPP.

Michael O’Donoghue from Ennistymon, Co Clare, was jailed for five years after he admitted raping her as well as thirty-one counts of sexual assault and one count of producing child pornography.

However, the 44-year-old, who has an address in Colmanstown, Ballinasloe, had his sentence increased today to ten years, with the final six months suspended.

Afterwards, Aimee Foley, who waived her right to anonymity, said she’ll continue to campaign for longer sentences for violent sex offenders like her father: