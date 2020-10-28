Man who died in road crash near Ballinasloe is from Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died following last night’s road crash near Ballinasloe is from Oughterard, and has been named locally as James Greaney

James, who’s in his 30s, is the son of Una and the late Joe Greaney

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge road – around one kilometre from Shannonbridge – just before 7 last night.

It’s understood the incident involved a car and a truck.

James Greaney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man in his 40s was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe with non-life threatening injuries.