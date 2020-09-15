Man who died in Moycullen road crash named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The man who died in a road crash in the Moycullen area last night has been named locally as Paul Corrigan.

The man, aged in his 50s and from the Larragan area in Rosscahill died in the single vehicle incident which occurred on the L1313 at Gortachalla just before 10pm.

The road between Moycullen and Knockferry reopened this afternoon following a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact them at Salthill Garda station on 091 514 720.