Man who died in Kerry double drowning worked at Keller’s furniture store Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man in his 50s, who died in a double drowning in Co Kerry yesterday, is well known in the East Galway area as he worked as a carpet fitter with Keller’s of Ballinasloe

Dessie Byrne, who is originally from Ballybay in Athlone but has been living in Lecarrow, Co Roscommon for the past 20 years, drowned last evening at Men’s Beach, Ballybunion.

His sister, who was in her 60s and living in Sweden, was also discovered in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dessie has worked with Keller’s furniture and homeware store for over 30 years, and his colleagues are devastated by the tragedy

His neighbours in County Roscommon have described Dessie as a ‘community man’

Leas-Cathaoirleach for Roscommon County Council, Laurence Fallon, says Dessie was a key member of the local community:

Meanwhile, the funeral takes place today and tomorrow of Loughrea man Anthony Doorhy who also died this week in a holiday tragedy

Mr Doorhy from Ballyduggan who was in his sixties died as a result of a fall near Glencar Waterfall in Sligo