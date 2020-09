Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a workplace accident in Athenry yesterday has been named locally as Declan Mannion.

The man, a resident of Carnakelly Athenry, was aged in his late 30s.

Mr Mannion was pronouned dead at the scene and his body was removed to UHG.

The tragic accident took place at the Esker Readymix Quarry at approximately 2.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified.