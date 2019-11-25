Man to be sentenced this morning over killing of well known athlete in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due to be sentenced later this morning for killing well-known Galway athlete Christopher McGrath three years ago.

Noel Lenihan of Cardinal Cushing Road in Mervue was initially charged with murder but his plea to manslaughter was accepted by the DPP.

Noel Lenihan claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed 38 year old Christy McGrath in his home in Mervue on Mar 12th 2016.

At his sentence hearing earlier this month, the court heard Lenihan kissed Christy when he was a teenager, and a sexual relationship later developed.

The court heard Christy and his siblings had a difficult upbringing, and he assumed an almost parent-like role from a very young age.

Lenihan was a friend of the family’s and Christy’s sister Jessica told him it’ll haunt them forever to know someone they’d known since they were children took their beloved brother from him.

Christy’s step-sister Sylvia O’Connor described it as the “ultimate betrayal”.

Lenihan is due to be sentenced for manslaughter later this morning.