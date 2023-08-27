Man to appear in court this morning following cocaine and drugs seizure in Galway

A man in his 30s is due in court this morning following the seizure of cocaine and cash in Galway.

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized along with almost €40,000 in cash and ten designer watches, while two cars and one van were also seized.

Two arrests were made following searches at seven locations in Galway city and county on Friday evening as part of Operation Tara.

One man, aged in his 30s, was also released without charge.

Proceedings will get underway at Galway District Court at 10:30am this morning.