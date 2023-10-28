Man to appear in court this afternoon following seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 in Tuam yesterday

A man is due in court in Loughrea this afternoon following the seizure of drugs worth over €29,000 at residences in Tuam yesterday evening at approximately 5pm.

Ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €29,500 were seized along with Drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

One man aged 20 years was arrested during the searches and has since been charged. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court this afternoon at 1.30pm

Gardai says that Investigations are ongoing.