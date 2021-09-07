Man to appear in court following multi agency cannabis seizure in the city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man aged in his 30s will appear before Galway District Court this morning charged in connection with a cannabis seizure in the city yesterday.

The seizure was made as part of ongoing investigations targeting those suspected of being involved in organised crime in the Galway area.

The multi-agency operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

The operation resulted in the search of a premises under warrant in the Headford Road area of the city.

During the course of this operation 1.7kg of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €34,000 was seized.

Gardaí arrested a man in his late 30s at the scene.

He was then detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at the North Western Regional HQ on the Dublin Road.

The man will appear before Galway District Court later today.