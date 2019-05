Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is to appear in court today following a fire and an alleged assault at a house in Lettermullen yesterday (06/05).

Gardai and three units of the fire brigade responded to the incident shortly before 5am.

A woman was taken to hospital and treated for non serious injuries.

A man aged in his early 30s was arrested yesterday in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Galway District Court today.