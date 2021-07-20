Man to appear in court following cannabis seizure in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due before Galway District Court this afternoon following the seizure of €76 thousand worth of cannabis in the city.

The man, who’s in his 40’s, was arrested after the drugs and a sum of cash were seized in Newcastle.

Following a search of a house in the Newcastle area late last night, Gardai seized €76 thousand worth of cannabis and €7 thousand in cash.

A man in his 40’s was arrested at the scene and taken to the Garda HQ in Renmore under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act. .

He was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this afternoon.

The seizure was conducted by the Divisional Drugs Unit as part of Operation Tara – a new strategy that aims to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking networks at local and national levels.