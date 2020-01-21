Man to appear before court over drugs factory in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 27 year old man is to appear before court this morning in connection with a €50,000 drug seizure in Galway city.

A second man in his 30s, who was also arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Shortly after 7.30 on Sunday evening, Gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway stopped and searched a car on the M6 Motorway near Loughrea.

Over €17 thousand in cash was discovered and one man – aged in his 20’s – was arrested.

As part of a follow up search, Gardai uncovered what’s believed to be a cocaine processing laboratory in Galway City – and seized what’s suspected to be cocaine worth €50 thousand.

They discovered drugs manufacturing equippment including industrial gas masks, cash counting machines, a cocaine press, vaccum packing machine and mixing agents.

In another follow-up search, officers from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit – supported by armed Gardai – also seized €161 thousand in cash at a seperate city property.

A man in his 30’s was arrested in relation to the seizures made in the city.

