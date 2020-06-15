Man to appear before court following stabbing incident in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man will appear before the courts today following a stabbing incident which occurred in Ballybane yesterday (14/06).

The incident took place at approximately 4pm at a house in the Ballybane Cottages area.

It’s understood Gardai were called to the scene and discovered a man aged in his 40s with an apparent stab wound to the chest.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Following a patrol of the area by numerous Garda units, a man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before Galway District Court today.