Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a car, and a man performing works in the Circular Road area, that occurred at approximately 1pm today.

The man aged his early 20s sustained serious head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place and investigations are ongoing.

The local road was closed for a number of hours, but is now open again.