Man still held for questioning over death of woman on Portumna farm in April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are continuing to question a man today in relation to the death of a woman at a farm in Portumna earlier this year.

The man in his 50s was arrested in the county yesterday.

He is currently being detained at Loughrea garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

75 year old Chrissie Treacy died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at the farm at Boula on the 27th of April.

She lived alone at the dairy farm and was being assisted by a relative at the time of the incident.