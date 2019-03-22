Man still being questioned about East Galway drugs seizure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is still being questioned in relation to the seizure of cannabis and cocaine, estimated to be worth 320 thousand euro, at a house in East Galway.

A gun was also found during an organised crime search by Gardaí from the Divisional Drug unit in Galway assisted by local Gardaí in Loughrea and the dog unit.

The search last evening was aimed at targeting organised criminal activity in East Galway.

Two men, in their 20s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and one man remains in custody at Galway garda station this morning.