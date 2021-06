print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man has been seriously injured in a crash this afternoon on the N59, outside Clifden.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and has been taken to University Hospital Galway with Serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place at Roundstone and Letterfrack.

Gardai are advising locals to expect heavy traffic in the local area.