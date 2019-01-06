Current track
Man ‘safe and sound’ following rescue operation in city

6 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say a man is ‘safe and sound’ following a rescue operation in the city this afternoon.

The incident took place at around half past 3 after a member of the public spotted a man entering the water near O’ Briens Bridge.

Emergency Services attended the scene – including a Coast Guard helicopter.

Gardai said the man left the water a short time later and it’s understood he suffered no injuries during the incident.

Author

GBFM News

