Man rescued from water off Clare coast dies at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man taken to UHG after being rescued from the water off the Clare coast last night has died

It’s understood he was one of two swimmers who got into difficulty at Fanore Beach at around 9.30pm.

The other party managed to make it back to shore, while the man in his forties was reported as missing.

Emergency services, including the Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and the Aran Islands lifeboat, were tasked to the scene and the man was recovered from the sea.

He was flown to UHG where he passed away