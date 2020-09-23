Man rescued from River Corrib this morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A man was rescued from the river Corrib this morning by members of Galway City Fire Brigade.

The man was seen in the water by a pedestrian who contacted the Coastguard shortly before 9am.

Galway RNLI Lifeboat launched from the Docks within minutes and Galway Fire Brigade were first on the scene where members of the Swift Rescue service team entered the water at Nimmo’s Pier and removed the man from the water.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is currently unknown.