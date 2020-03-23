Man remains in custody over Ballinasloe stabbings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man remains in custody at Ballinasloe Garda Station this evening in relation to an incident at the weekend in which three men were stabbed.

The incident took place at approximately 7pm in the Brackernagh area.

The three injured men – who are all aged in their 20s – were taken to Portiuncula Hospital for treatment.

While one man has since been released, two others remain in hospital where their conditions are described as serious but not life threatening.

A 20 year old man was arrested in relation to the stabbings and he remains in custody at Ballinasloe Garda Station this evening.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation but are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Ballinasloe Gardai can be contacted on (090) 9631890.