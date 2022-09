Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man’s been questioned following the seizure of cocaine worth €60,000 in Tuam yesterday.

The drugs were found in a search of a domestic premises, as part of ‘Garda Operation Tara’.

A man in his 30’s was detained and later released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.