9 November 2023

Man missing from Galway city found safe and well

A man missing from Galway city has been found safe and well.

32-year-old Tomasz Chruszczyk was last seen on Newcastle Road on Tuesday evening.

Gardai have confirmed that Tomasz has been found safe and well.

