Man killed in road traffic crash near Ballyglunin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 20’s has died following a road traffic crash in Ballyglunin near Tuam.

The single car incident happened on the R347 in the early hours of this morning.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to UHG where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The R347, between Annagh Hill and Palm Tree junction, is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They’re also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2:30am and 3:00am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.