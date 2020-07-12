Man killed in Moylough fire named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man killed in a housefire in Moylough yesterday has been named locally as Pat Kenny.

It’s understood Mr. Kenny, who was aged in his 60’s, was living alone at the two storey home at Moate.

Emergency services responded to a fire at the property shortly after 5am on Saturday and the body of Mr. Kenny was discovered after the blaze was extinguished.

Gardai say the scene was examined by crime officers and investigations are ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.