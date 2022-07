Galway Bay fm newsroom – The farmer killed in an accident on his farm in Gort on Tuesday has been named locally as John Hansberry.

John, who was aged in his 60’s, died after an incident involving a tractor at his farm in the Derreen area.

A former member of Galway County Council who had recently retired, John was well known in the local area and a huge GAA supporter.

Speaking to Galway Talks, local councillor Gerry Finnerty says it’s devastating news.