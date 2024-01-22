Galway Bay FM

22 January 2024

Man killed in Claremorris crash during Storm Isha named as Tuam resident

Man killed in Claremorris crash during Storm Isha named as Tuam resident

The man who died in the single vehicle crash in Claremorris during Storm Isha has been named as Tuam resident Jimmy Rowe.

Longford native Mr Rowe, who was in his 40s, lived with his partner in Kilcloghans, outside Tuam.

It’s understood he was travelling home after visiting family in Longford, when the tragedy occurred on the N17 near Claremorris.

Jimmy Rowe was well liked in Tuam, where he had been living and working for a number of years.

