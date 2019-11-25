Man jailed for 4 years for killing well known Galway athlete Christy McGrath

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 68 year old man has been jailed for four years for killing well known Galway athlete Christopher McGrath.

Noel Lenihan of Cardinal Cushing Road in Mervue claimed he was acting in self defence when he stabbed the 38 year old at his home in 2016.

Lenihan was a family friend and Mr. McGrath’s stepsister Sylvia said she “loved him like an uncle”.

The Judge said he accepted Lenihan was in fear that night, but felt he was minimising the amount of force used during the struggle.

