Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man in his 60’s has been injured in a Road Traffic Collision near Eyrecourt last night.

The Collision took place in the Killaltantagh area of Banagher near the Offaly Border.

Gardai and emergency servies attended the scene which involved one vehicle.

The man was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This road is currently open for use.