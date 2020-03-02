Man in serious condition at UHG following Tuam Road collision

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Tuam Road between Claregalway and Castlegar has reopened following a serious collision last night between a car and a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian remains in a serious condition at UHG following the incident.

There was traffic chaos across the city this morning as the road remained closed during the rush hour commute.

At around 10.45 last night, a male pedestrian in his 30’s was struck by a car at Polkeen near Castlegar.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where his condition is described as very serious.

The driver of the car – as well as a passenger – were uninjured.

The road was closed overnight as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination of the scene.

The closure remained in place this morning and led to extreme traffic delays on all routes east of the city and on the N84 Headford Road.

The Tuam Road has since reopened between Two Mile Ditch and Claregalway.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to last night’s collision – anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street at 091-538000.