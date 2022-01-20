Man in his 80s dies in M6 collision near Athenry

|Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí remain at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving three cars, on the M6 westbound near Athenry between Junction 18 and Junction 19.
The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision which took place at 2pm.
A male in his 70s and female in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be undertaken by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.