Man in his 40s dies following road collision in Tuam

A man in his 40s has died following a road collision in Co Galway.

The incident, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam, shortly after 12.30 am.

The man was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

The road remains closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station.