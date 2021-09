print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man in his 40’s has died after becoming ill during an adventure race in Co. Galway.

The event, organised by Gaelforce West, took place at Maamturk Mountain in Connemara yesterday.

In a statement, it says emergency services responded shortly after midday when race control was notified a competitor became ill.

It says despite all care given the competitor did not survive and that the man’s next of kin has been notified.