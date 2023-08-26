Man in custody following cocaine and cash seizure in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man remains in custody in relation to a cash and drugs seizure in Galway last evening.

Suspected cocaine worth €47,000 was seized along with almost €40,000 in cash and ten designer watches, while two cars and one van were also seized.

The arrests were made following searches at seven locations in Galway city and county last evening as part of Operation Tara.

One man, aged in his 30s, has been released without charge while another, also aged in his 30s, remains detained.

Gardai say that investigations are still ongoing.