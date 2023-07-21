Man in critical condition following serious assaut on Dominick Street Upper in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 30s is in a critical condition following a serious assault on Dominick Street in Galway city.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred at around 2:30am on Thursday morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance but was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for any wtinesses or road users who may have camera footage and were in the area of Dominick Street between 2a.m. and 2.45a.m on Thursday to contact them