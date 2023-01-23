Man in 60s dies following three car crash in Ballinasloe

A man in his 60s has died after a three-car crash in Ballinasloe.

The collision happened at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe at around half 6 yesterday evening.

The man in his 60s who died was the driver of one of the cars and has since passed away at Portiuncula University Hospital.

One other person was taken to hospital as a precaution – no-one else was hurt.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Any road users who may have camera footage, and were travelling in the Ashtree Junction and Station Road areas of Ballinasloe between 6pm and 6:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí