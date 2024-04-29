Man in 20s dies in quad bike collision in Derrybrien

Share story:

A man in his 20s has died following a quad bike collision in Derrybrien.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision on the R353, which involved a tractor and a quad bike, at around 1.15PM yesterday.

The driver of the quad bike, a male aged in his 20s, was fatally injured as a result of this collision – no other injuries were reported.

His body was taken to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users with dashcam footage and who were travelling in the areas of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien between 12:15-1:15pm yesterday to contact them.