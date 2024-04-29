Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Man in 20s dies in quad bike collision in Derrybrien

Share story:
Man in 20s dies in quad bike collision in Derrybrien

A man in his 20s has died following a quad bike collision in Derrybrien.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision on the R353, which involved a tractor and a quad bike, at around 1.15PM yesterday.

The driver of the quad bike, a male aged in his 20s, was fatally injured as a result of this collision – no other injuries were reported.

His body was taken to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users with dashcam footage and who were travelling in the areas of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien between 12:15-1:15pm yesterday to contact them.

Share story:

Young man who died in road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare

The young man who died in a road collision in Derrybrien is from East Clare The incident on the R353, which involved a tractor and a quad bike, took place...

Initiative to break period stigma to be launched in city this morning

A ‘groundbreaking’ initiative aimed at ending the stigma around periods is being launched in Galway city this morning. The project encourages ...

City Councillor calling for CAB money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes

A city councillor is calling for Criminal Assets Bureau money to be ringfenced into setting up youth hubs and programmes. At a meeting of the Joint Polici...

Galway United Women remain unbeaten - The Manager's Reaction

Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 draw with Peamount in Dublin on Saturday evening. Followi...