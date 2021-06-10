Man hospitalised in serious condition following three vehicle crash in Corrandulla

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is being treated for serious injuries at UHG following a three car collision near the Grange area in Corrandulla last night.

A section of the N84 Headford Road has been closed by Gardaí following the crash which took place at 9pm when two vehicles collided at a junction.

As a result of this collision, one vehicle veered off path and collided with a third vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and the male driver of one car was taken to University Hospital Galway, where his condition is described as serious.

A section of the road is currently closed from Flaherty’s Cross to Corrandulla crossroads while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.