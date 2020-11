Galway Bay fm newsroom – One man is being treated in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision outside Oranmore this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the three vehicle crash that occurred at Moneymore West at 7.30am.

Two people were injured in the incident.

A woman in her 40s was treated at the scene while a man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway for non-life threatening injuries.

The road has since been cleared and investigations into the incident are ongoing.