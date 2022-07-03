Man hospitalised following incident with Gardai in Eyre Square

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A man has been hospitalised following an incident with Gardai in the Eyre Square area of the City yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 2.10, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident where a male in his late 40’s injured himself with a weapon and proceeded to abuse and threaten members of An Garda Siochana.

The man was disarmed and taken to A&E as no ambulance was available at the time.

The Injured party required surgery and hospitalisation.

There are no further details available at this time.